Pakistan’s Supreme Court summons protest leaders Imran Khan and Tahir ul-Qadri

Both Qadri and Khan want to force Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down. Qadri says he is corrupt and Khan says he rigged last year’s elections.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered opposition leader Imran Khan and cleric Tahir ul-Qadri to appear in court the following day over protests in the capital designed to force the prime minister’s resignation.

“We would like to give notice to all respondents for tomorrow,” Chief Justice Nasir ul-Mulk said in response to a petition filed against Khan and Qadri over their protests.

Qadri’s supporters blockaded parliament on Wednesday in response to calls from their leader not to allow anyone in or out.

Both Qadri and Khan want to force Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down. Qadri says he is corrupt and Khan says he rigged last year’s elections.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App