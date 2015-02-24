In aftereffects of President Nadeesh’s arrest, US urges Maldives to reinforce democracy

Maldives former President and current opposition leader Mohamed Nasheed, in white, tussles with policemen who stopped him from speaking to journalists as he is brought to be produced before a court in Male, Maldives, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (AP Photo)

Expressing concern over the arrest of former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed on terrorism charges, the US has asked the Maldivian government to take steps to restore confidence in their commitment to democracy, judicial independence and rule of law.

“We are concerned by reports of the arrest of former President Nasheed this weekend on terrorism charges,” the State Department Spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters yesterday.

“Over the weekend, the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Nisha Desai Biswal, spoke to the Maldivian foreign minister and expressed our concern this arrest, as well as events in recent weeks,” she said.

“She urged the government to take steps to restore confidence in their commitment to democracy, judicial independence, and rule of law, including respect for the right to peaceful protest and respect for due process,” Psaki said.

47-year-old Nasheed was arrested on Sunday under anti-terrorism laws for allegedly ordering the arrest a senior judge in 2012 that triggered violence in the Maldives’.

He was arrested under a warrant, issued by the Criminal Court which stated that he was being arrested on suspicion that he may abscond from trial.

Nasheed had taken refuge at the Indian High Commission in Male to avoid being arrested in connection with the same case in February 2013.

