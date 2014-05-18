China blames terrorist group ETIM for Xinjiang railway station attack

The attack had killed three people and had injured 79 others.

China has blamed terrorist group East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) for a train station attack in the western city of Urumqi last month that killed three people and injured 79 others.

The state-run Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying that the ETIM was behind the attack.

According to the region’s information department, the Urumqi attack was planned by ETIM member Ismail Yusup outside China and on April 22, he ordered 10 partners in Xinjiang to prepare to strike.

They set off explosives and stabbed people with knives at the exit of the South Railway Station of Urumqi on April 30.

Two members of the group, Saderdin Sawut and Memetabudula Ete, were killed by the explosion set off by them, state to be the first suicide blast in the province. Eight others were caught by police later, said the Xinhua report.

Investigation shows that the main members of the gang started to preach Islamic extremism in 2005.

Ismail Yusup fled abroad after becoming wanted by police for making explosives, and joined the ETIM in 2013. Police are hunting for Ismail Yusup in cooperation with the Interpol.

According to reports, the ETIM reportedly claimed responsibility for the Urumqi attack in a video recorded message.

The ETIM, stated to be an al-Qaeda backed organisation fighting for the independence of Xinjiang, has been blamed for most of the recent terror attacks in China including the attacks on railways stations at Kunming and Guangzhou outside Xinjiang province.

Organisational structure of the ETIM is little known and the group is reportedly spreading its wings in Xinjiang where native Muslim Uygur population was restive over the increasing settlements of Han Chinese community from outside the province.

