7 killed in violence in northwest Pakistan

According to police, rival groups clashed in Umar Abad area of Mardan and resorted to firing in which three people were killed on the spot. (Reuters)

Seven people were killed on Sunday in separate incidents of violence in the restive tribal region in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

At least one person was killed and three others injured as unknown militants targeted a vehicle of a local religious outfit on Sunday in a remote-controlled blast.

Officials said that the vehicle of Tawheed ul Islam peace committee activists was completely destroyed in the blast in Landi Kotal’s Zakakhel area in the Khyber agency.

The peace committee has blamed Lashkar-e-Islam militant group for the attack.

Meanwhile, the Zakakhel tribesmen and Afghan refugees living in parts of Bara tehsil have been warned by the Lashkar-e-Islam to join them or leave the area.

The Lashkar-e-Islam and Zakakhel tribesmen have been fighting for the last one year and renewed threats would further deteriorate the situation in the area.

Also, at least six people were killed in two separate incidents of firing between rival groups in Mardan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, rival groups clashed in Umar Abad area of Mardan and resorted to firing in which three people were killed on the spot.

The culprits after committing the crime fled from the scene before security forces could reach the area.

In the other incident, police said that two groups clashed due to old enmity in Town Ship area of Bannu and resorted to indiscriminate firing.

The firing left three people dead on the spot as the criminals escaped from the scene.

Police reached the area and started a search for the culprits. Further investigations were underway in the incidents.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App