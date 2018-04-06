As Trump tweets, Amazon seeks to expand its business empire

- Salman Khan verdict highlights: Prisoner no-106 to spend night at Jodhpur Central jail, hearing on bail plea tomorrow
Amazon is spending millions of dollars on lobbying as the global online retailer seeks to expand its reach into a swath of industries that President Donald Trump’s broadsides haven’t come close to hitting.
Trump’s attacks over the last week targeted what Amazon is best known for: rapidly shipping nearly any product imaginable to your door. But the company Jeff Bezos founded more than two decades ago is now a sprawling empire that sells groceries in brick-and-mortar stores, hosts the online services of other enterprises in a network of data centers, and recently branched into health care.
Amazon relies on an in-house lobbying team as well as outside firms to influence the lawmakers and federal regulators who can help determine its success.
Overall, Amazon spent $15.6 million on lobbying in 2017.
