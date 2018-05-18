As trade talks resume, China ends anti-dumping probe of US sorghum

Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
By: AP | Hong Kong | Published: May 18, 2018 9:31:53 am
As China-US trade talks resume in Washington, China says it is dropping an anti-dumping investigation into imported US sorghum, saying it is not in the public interest. The Commerce Ministry said in a statement Friday that it was ending the probe because it concluded that “anti-dumping and countervailing measures” on imports would have affected the cost of living for Chinese consumers. The ministry started investigating US sorghum earlier this year after finding that large volumes and falling prices hurt Chinese producers. The probe had sparked fears among American farmers that they would lose their largest export market for the crop. The announcement comes as senior Chinese and US officials hold more talks in Washington aimed at averting a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

