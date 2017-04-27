As Donald Trump completes 100 days in office, poll shows he has lowest approval rating of any US President

U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein, File U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein, File

U.S. President Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating of any President in his first 100 days, according to a poll conducted by CNN/ORC. While 44 per cent of the respondents said they were satisfied with Trump’s handling of the presidency, 54 per cent disapproved — these percentages were similar to two CNN/ORC polls conducted following his inauguration.

According to the poll, the two issues that are plaguing his presidency are health care and immigration, with nearly 6 of every 10 people disapproving his take on them. CNN/ORC further elaborates that Trump has fared worse on these two fronts, as compared to the responses during its previous two polls. On the other hand, his numbers have been steady in regard to his handling of foreign affairs, national security and his role as commander-in-chief.

Most respondents believe he’s used the military, in particular, ‘responsibly’.

Trump has scored high on the economic front, with almost six out of 10 saying conditions in the US are good — his score is the highest since May 2007. Separately, most believe he hasn’t paid attention to the country’s important problems (55 per cent), and majority are unhappy with his selection of top advisors at the White House (56 per cent). 52 per cent are also unhappy that he has not kept up his poll promises (52 per cent).

Donald Trump will complete 100 days in office on April 29.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 10:25 am

