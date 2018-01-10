Donald Trump’s medical checkup due this week amid debate over his mental fitness

Donald Trump rubbished the rumours over his mental instability by calling himself “a very stable genius”. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters) Donald Trump rubbished the rumours over his mental instability by calling himself “a very stable genius”. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Amid increasing questions about his mental health, US President Donald Trump, 71, is scheduled to undergo a medical check this Friday at a military hospital in suburban Washington.

Chatter about Trump’s mental health increased after a book on Trump, Fire and Fury: Inside Trump White House, described him as an undisciplined man-child who didn’t want to win the presidential elections. Michael Wolff, author of the book, asserted in an interview with NBC’s Today that people working closely with him at the White House question Trump’s mental fitness.

“Everybody was painfully aware of the increasing pace of his repetitions. It used to be inside of 30 minutes he’d repeat, word-for-word and expression-for-expression, the same three stories — now it was within 10 minutes,” Wolff wrote in a column last week. He also claimed that Trump spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the telephone to old friends.

This is not the first time the US President’s health has become a point of discussion.

News of Trump’s scheduled medical checkup comes weeks after he was heard slurring words in his December speech during a presser on recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. White House Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed the speculations saying they were “ridiculous” and the President’s throat was dry.

Trump rubbished claims of his alleged mental instability by calling himself “a very stable genius”. “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Although Presidents aren’t necessarily required to undergo a medical examination, past presidents have had their physicals done and released a report on the findings.

A Navy rear admiral, Dr Ronny L Jackson, who conducted and supervised the last of three physicals for president Barack Obama, is coordinating the exam. He is President Trump’s official physician and director of the White House Medical Unit.

(Inputs from AP)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd