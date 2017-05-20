Army, ISI enemies of Pakistan: Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain

“The real enemies of Pakistan are Punjabi army and the ISI. They harbour most wanted terrorists.” (File) “The real enemies of Pakistan are Punjabi army and the ISI. They harbour most wanted terrorists.” (File)

Pakistan would vanish from the world map if the country’s army continues to violate the rights of Mohajirs and Balochs, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain has warned. In the name of counter-terror operation, the Pakistan Army started operation in Balochistan several years ago and murdered thousands of Baloch men, he alleged.

“Sindhi, Pushtoon and Punjabi waderas (landlords) Khans and Chaudhris have surrendered to the army for personal favours,” he said in a video message to his supporters. He asked the army to “stop military operations” in Karachi and Balochistan.

“The military establishment should talk to Mohajir and Baloch leadership and address their grievances but if their policy of victimisation continues, Pakistan would soon vanish from the world map,” Hussain, who has been living in self-exile in London, said.

Hussain again alleged that the Pakistan Army and its spy agency ISI are sheltering and protecting various Islamic extremists groups which are conducting proxy wars in neighbouring countries.

“The real enemies of Pakistan are Punjabi army and the ISI. They harbour most wanted terrorists. Osama Bin Laden was in ISI protection for several years near Army headquarters,” he said. Hussain’ MQM is the fourth largest political party in Pakistan.

