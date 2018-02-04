Arms embargo: South Sudan recalls its ambassador to United States

A peace deal signed in August 2015 between the rival leaders under UN pressure led to the establishment of a transitional unity government in April 2016, but was shattered by renewed fighting in July 2016. (Photo: AP) A peace deal signed in August 2015 between the rival leaders under UN pressure led to the establishment of a transitional unity government in April 2016, but was shattered by renewed fighting in July 2016. (Photo: AP)

South Sudan has recalled its ambassador to the US, after the American government imposed an arms embargo on the East African nation, presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny has said. Ateny on Saturday said Garang Diing Akuong has been recalled for further consultations without giving details. The South Sudanese envoy was deployed to Washington in May 2015, Xinhua news agency reported. “This is routine for any country to recall its ambassador for further consultations. It may not be related to the arms embargo,” Ateny told Xinhua by phone.

The Donald Trump administration on Friday announced arms embargo on South Sudan and urged the UN Security Council to enforce a global arms ban on South Sudan. The US also called on the African Union (AU) and the East African regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to consider sanctions measures against those who undermine the peace process. South Sudan has been embroiled in four years of conflict that has taken a devastating toll on the people, creating one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 between the rival leaders under UN pressure led to the establishment of a transitional unity government in April 2016, but was shattered by renewed fighting in July 2016.

