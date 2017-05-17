Armed assailants attack National Radio Television station in Jalalabad, Afghanistan

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Armed assailants stormed the compound of National Radio Television (RTA) station in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad on Wednesday, reported TOLO news. According to reports, gunshots were heard from inside the RTA station continuously.

Attaullah Khughyani, provincial governor’s spokesman, said that at least three attackers appear to have entered the compound. Two of the attackers have blown themselves and the third is still involved in a gunbattle.

A massive explosion was also heard from close to the compound. There are no reports of any casualties yet.

Reportedly, close to 40 employees work in the compound and a majority of them managed to escape after the attack. However, some employees are still trapped inside the building.

More details are awaited

