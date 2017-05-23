Manchester terror attack LIVE updates: UK police say blast at Ariana concert leaves at least 19 dead

Armed police gather at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Armed police gather at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

At least nineteen people were killed and about 50 injured after an ‘explosion’ at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdon on Tuesday morning. According to a statement released by the Greater Manchester Police, the incident is currently being treated as a ‘terrorist incident’.

Manchester terror attack LIVE updates:

6.31 am: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has tweeted in support of victims of the attack. “Tonight, #Paris stands with #Manchester. My thoughts go out to the victims and their families.”

6.30 am: The police are carrying out a controlled explosion at the Cathedral gardens shortly and have asked residents not to be concerned if they hear anything. “There will be a controlled explosion in Cathedral gardens shortly if you hearing anything don’t be concerned.”

6.25 am: The GM Police has tweeted a statement on the attack.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

6.20 am: The Grand Manchester Police have confirmed a blast was reported during American pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena at 10.35 pm (local time) on Monday. So far 19 people are confirmed dead while around 50 0thers are injured. The police are currently treating this as a ‘terrorist’ incident.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd