Argentina: Bus collision kills 13

Thirteen people were killed and 34 injured when two buses collided head-on in eastern Argentina, the emergency services have said. The buses were full of passengers when they collided and crashed yesterday into a ditch near the city of Rosario, civil defense official Marcos Escajadillo told television channel C5N.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He said investigators had yet to establish the cause of the crash, which occurred on a level road and under good weather conditions.

Two young women were hospitalized in critical condition, a hospital director said.

The bus company Monticas said in a statement that both drivers were killed in the accident and that the two buses, model year 2012, were routinely inspected, had daily maintenance and were in excellent condition.