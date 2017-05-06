Argentina arrests Japanese nun in child sex abuse scandal

Roman Catholic nun Kosaka Kumiko is escorted out of a police station to attend a court hearing, in Mendoza, Argentina. (Diario Los Andes via AP) Roman Catholic nun Kosaka Kumiko is escorted out of a police station to attend a court hearing, in Mendoza, Argentina. (Diario Los Andes via AP)

A Japanese nun has been arrested in Argentina’s city of Mendoza and charged in dozens of cases of sex alleged abuse involving deaf school children, officials have said. The nun, Kosaka Kumiko, 42, had been on the run for more than a month before surrendering to authorities.

“I am innocent,” she told judicial officials, who ordered her detained at a local women’s prison while the alleged crimes are investigated. She is suspected of complicity with two priests, Nicola Corradi and Horacio Corbacho, who were arrested in Argentina late last year on charges of child sex abuse at the Provolo school for deaf and hearing-impaired children.

Three school employees, Jorge Bordon, Jose Luis Ojeda and Armando Gomez, were also arrested and remain in custody. Investigators are looking into more than 30 testimonies against the priests and teaching staff.

