  • Apartment building fire in Spain leaves one dead, 32 injured

Granada's police said today that "we have to lament the death of a person because of a fire last night." Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia said the victim was a woman and that 32 more people needed medical attention.

By: AP | Madrid | Published: November 25, 2017 8:12 pm
Spanish authorities say that an apartment building caught fire in the southern city of Granada, leaving one woman dead and nearly three dozen others in need of medical treatment.

