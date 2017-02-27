Apartheid era South African human rights lawyer Essa Moosa dies at 81

Even the opposition party, Democratic Alliance(DA), praised Moosa’s role in bringing about change in South Africa. (Source: Google Maps) Even the opposition party, Democratic Alliance(DA), praised Moosa’s role in bringing about change in South Africa. (Source: Google Maps)

A prominent Indian-origin South African human rights lawyer, who had challenged the country’s notorious detention laws of the apartheid era, has died aged 81. Essa Moosa, who retired as a judge of the Western Cape High Court in 2011, passed away yesterday in his sleep at his home in Cape Town and was buried later in the day as per Muslim customs. “His passing is an enormous loss to South Africa. We wish to extend our condolences to the Moosa family and his relatives. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May his soul rest in peace,” President Jacob Zuma said in a statement.

Zuma said Moosa would be remembered for his huge contribution in promoting and protecting human rights during his tenure as a judge in the Supreme Court as well as his role in founding the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.

Moosa had defended several anti-apartheid protesters detained under the notorious detention without trial laws. He was often targeted for opposing the draconian laws of the time.

Even the opposition party, Democratic Alliance(DA), praised Moosa’s role in bringing about change in South Africa.