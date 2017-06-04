Another journalist shot, seriously wounded in south Mexico

Guerrero has suffered repeated waves of violence by drug-based criminal gangs. (Source: Google Maps) Guerrero has suffered repeated waves of violence by drug-based criminal gangs. (Source: Google Maps)

Another journalist has come under attack in Mexico. This time the victim is a woman who hosts a program on an indigenous radio station in the southern state of Guerrero.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia says Marcela de Jesus Natalia was shot in the head yesterday as she left the government-owned station on the town of Ometepec.

He says she’s in critical condition at an Acapulco hospital. Alvarez says he doesn’t know of any threats against de Jesus Natalia, who also has worked for a local family aid agency.

At least six journalists have been killed since the beginning of March in Mexico, prompting an outcry that has led the government to promise efforts to protect journalists. Guerrero has suffered repeated waves of violence by drug-based criminal gangs.

