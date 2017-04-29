Another failed missile test by North Korea: Pentagon

The missile was likely a medium-range KN-17 ballistic missile, as per reports (Representational) The missile was likely a medium-range KN-17 ballistic missile, as per reports (Representational)

In yet another provocative behaviour, Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile but it did not leave North Korean territory, the Pentagon has confirmed, terming it as a failed attempt.

“The US Pacific Command detected what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 10:33 AM Hawaii time APR 28. The ballistic missile launch occurred near the Pukchang airfield,” Dave Benham, PACOM spokesman said in a statement.

“The missile did not leave North Korean territory,” Benham said. The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America, he said.

“US Pacific Command stands behind our steadfast commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan,” Benham said. According to reports, the missile was likely a medium-range KN-17 ballistic missile.

