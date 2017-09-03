Annual five-day hajj in Saudi Arabia comes to an end

An aerial of the Grand mosque as Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba, the black cube seen at center inside, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) An aerial of the Grand mosque as Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba, the black cube seen at center inside, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

The annual five-day Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia known as hajj is officially over.The annual five-day Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia known as hajj is officially over. Khalid al-Faisal, governor of Mecca, announced today the formal end of the pilgrimage at a news conference in the holy city.

Hajj draws people from around the world to Saudi Arabia each year. The crowds, squeezed shoulder to shoulder in prayer five times a day, fill the city of Mecca and surrounding areas to perform a number of physically demanding and intricate rites.

The pilgrimage is required once in a lifetime of all Muslims with the means to go. Its goal is remission of past sins and drawing Muslims closer to God. The governor said no accidents were reported this year. In the past, construction accidents, disease and stampedes have harmed and killed pilgrims.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App