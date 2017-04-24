Angela Merkel’s spokesman wishes France’s Emmanuel Macron ‘all the best’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman today wished Emmanuel Macron “all the best for the next two weeks”, as projections showed him winning France’s presidential election first round.

“It’s good that Emmanuel Macron was successful with his course for a strong EU and social market economy,” said Steffen Seibert in a tweet.

Earlier, Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel hailed projected results in France’s first-round presidential vote putting centrist Emmanuel Macron ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

