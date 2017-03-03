Latest news
  • Angela Merkel to meet Donald Trump in US

Angela Merkel to meet Donald Trump in US

Merkel will travel to Washington on March 14 to meet Trump, their first encounter after a rocky start to relations amid disagreements about trade, travel ban and his comments about the media

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:March 3, 2017 9:36 pm
Angela merkel, Merkel US visit, Trump, US germany, Donald trump, US immigration, travel ban, latest news, latest world news German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference in Berlin, Germany (AP Photo, File)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Washington on March 14 to meet President Donald Trump, their first encounter after a rocky start to relations amid disagreements about trade, Trump’s travel ban and his comments about the media. A US official announced the visit, which comes shortly before a meeting in Germany of the finance ministers of the G20 industrialized countries and will help lay the groundwork for Trump’s visit to Germany in July for a meeting of G20 leaders.

Watch what else is in the news

The new Republican president and Merkel issued a joint statement after a telephone call in January, underscoring the importance of the NATO alliance and vowing to work together more closely to combat terrorism. A few days later, Merkel sharply criticized Trump’s temporary travel ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries. She has also repeatedly underscored the importance of a free press when asked about Trump’s negative comments about the media.

Merkel had a warm relationship with Trump’s predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama. The meeting between Trump and Merkel is likely to cover a wide range of issues, including the global economy, trade, the fight against Islamic State, NATO and ties with Russia and China.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 03: Latest News