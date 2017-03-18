Here’s what happened when reporters egged Donald Trump to shake hands with Angela Merkel

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Oval Office. (Source: Business Insider/YouTube) US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Oval Office. (Source: Business Insider/YouTube)

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s meeting on Friday was supposed to mark a fresh start after the Republican leader had unabashedly criticised Merkel for her refugee policy in Germany throughout his campaign trail. While the two consistently highlighted their common ties in their address Friday, the absence of rapport was evident. The tipping point being Trump’s ignorance towards Angela Merkel’s suggestion of a handshake during the photo op at the Oval Office.

When photographers made repeated requests for a handshake, the German Chancellor turned towards Trump and said, “They want a handshake.” The US President, however, does not react to Merkel’s suggestion. He continues facing the photographers, smiling into the camera with his hands to himself. A visibly uncomfortable Merkel shrugs momentarily and then smiles at the photographers.

At the beginning of the press conference, Merkel had made a veiled reference to Trump’s previous comments on her. She said it was “much better to talk to one another than about one another.” Trump, too, tried to break the ice by joking on the alleged US snooping on Merkel during 2013. “At least we have something in common, perhaps,” he said casually. The US President has been consistently alleging that former president Barack Obama may have tapped his phone before the elections.

Maintaining her composure throughout the public appearance, Merkel said while she represents German interests, Trump “stands up for, as is right, American interests.” She also added they were “trying to address also those areas where we disagree but tried to bring people together.” Friday’s meeting included included discussions on NATO, Islamic State, the Afghanistan conflict and Ukraine dispute — matters which require close cooperation between the US and Germany.

