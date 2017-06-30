Anderson Cooper uses Trump’s own statements to hold a mirror against him

Donald Trump Donald Trump

Trump has a long history of bullying journalists, booing them, ejecting them from press conferences, furiously sending out a barrage of tweets against them when they don’t align their ideology with his. On Thursday, he launched a verbal attack on twitter against MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, deriding the latter’s physical appearance in a loaded sexist remark: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” he tweeted, “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

In response, CNN’s Anderson Cooper choose an important text to read out some telling excerpts: “The president of the United States is the most powerful person in the world. The president is the spokesman for democracy and liberty. Isn’t it time we brought back the pomp and circumstance and the sense of awe for that office that we all held?”, Cooper quoted. He continued reading aloud, “The writer went on to say, ‘That means everyone in the administration should look and act professionally, especially the presidential.’ The writer concludes, ‘Impressions matter’.”

Anderson Cooper (left) with Martha Raddatz. Source: REUTERS/Jim Young Anderson Cooper (left) with Martha Raddatz. Source: REUTERS/Jim Young

Interestingly, the book Cooper was quoting from was Trump’s 2015 campaign book titled, Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again. In that act, Cooper held a mirror against the current President of United States, underlining that the President’s behaviour “is not normal”, commenting that instead of doing his job and looking after the citizens of the country, Trump focused on “lashing out personally at a cable news anchor, making snide comments and allegations about her appearance.”

When the White House’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s tweets by saying that he was “tough” and fought “fire with fire”, Cooper reflected, “Donald Trump is many things, but tough is not one of them.” Stressing on the importance of health care, Cooper said, “Tough is fighting for health care reforms that he actually campaigned on. Tough is rising above insults and actually leading,” concluding by saying that what Trump was displaying was not “toughness”, but “weakness of character, of thinness of skin.”

This is not the first time Trump has derided journalists. In 2015, during the presidential campaign, he made a sexist remark against then FOX News anchor Megyn Kelly: “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever. In my opinion, she was off base.” In August 2015, he threw out Univision’s anchor Jorge Ramos from his press conference, saying, “Go back to Univision”.

