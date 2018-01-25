And it happens: Man bites dog in US, arrested

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

The first journalism lesson — “Dog bites man, that’s not news. But when man bites dog, that’s news “– has just played out in reality. A man in the United States has been arrested for biting a police dog while trying to flee police.

The man from New Hampshire, who was not identified, unsuccessfully tried to hide under a pile of clothes to evade arrest over the weekend, according to police. Finding no way to escape, the man then put the police dog in a chokehold and sank his teeth on the canine’s head.

The incident took place on Sunday in Boscawen, a town of about 4,000 residents following reports that a person had been shot, reports the New York Times. The state police said the two men in a home were wanted on outstanding warrants and both resisted arrest before one exchanged bites with the dog. The police dog is named Veda and has been cleared medically to return to duty.

According to the police, the man who bit the dog faces charges including resisting arrest, interfering with a police dog and assaulting an officer.

