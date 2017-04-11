Utah man runs for president in home country of Kenya

A Utah man is running for president in his native country of Kenya. The Deseret News reports that Amram Musungu says he’s always wanted to run for the post to help Kenyans work to get control of a country that he believes is ripe for a change. The 39-year-old auditor and married father of two came to Utah years ago to get a college education. He is a member of the Mormon religion and a former member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Musungu faces seven other candidates, many of whom have decades of experience working for the government. Musungu lives in South Salt Lake, a suburb of Salt Lake City. He has dual citizenship from the United States and Kenya.

