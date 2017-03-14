Amnesty international seeks independent probe into Nepali citizen death case

Nepalese students shout slogans against the Indian government near the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Source: AP) Nepalese students shout slogans against the Indian government near the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Source: AP)

Amnesty International on Tuesday sought an independent probe into the case of death of a Nepali national in alleged firing by Sashastra Seema Bal, a charge strongly denied by India. “Indian authorities should ensure a credible and independent civilian investigation into whether SSB personnel used unnecessary or excessive force.

“Where there is sufficient admissible evidence, suspects should be prosecuted in a civilian court,” Executive Director at Amnesty International India, Aakar Patel said in a statement. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on March 9, however, had said that there was no incident of firing by the SSB, India’s border-guarding force.

Govinda Gautam, of Kanchanpur district, was killed in alleged firing from the Indian side at Nepal-India border following a dispute over building a culvert over the Sano Khola river in Kanchanpur district, Kantipur Television had reported.

Reacting to some media reports regarding disturbances near the border at Aananda Bazaar in Kanchanpur district, India on March 10 had “categorically denied” that its border-guarding force had killed a Nepali man at the Nepal-India border and said there is a need to maintain calm.

