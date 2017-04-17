North Korea: Amid tensions, US Vice-President Mike Pence says ‘all options on table’

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits the border village of Panmunjom which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Monday, April 17, 2017, a day after the North conducted a failed missile launch. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits the border village of Panmunjom which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Monday, April 17, 2017, a day after the North conducted a failed missile launch.

A day after North Korea conducted a failed nuclear missile launch, US Vice-President Mike Pence gave a stern warning to North Korean military to stop their nuclear weapons programme. Pence, who visited the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing North and South Korea on Monday, said that North Korean people and military “should not mistake the resolve of the United States of America to stand with our allies.”

Speaking to the media about US alliance with South Korea, Pence said the alliance between the two nations is “iron-clad” and “all options are on the table” to pressure North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons and missile program. Pence, who is a on a 10-day tour of Asia, amid the rising tensions between North Korea and US, visited the military base near DMZ, Camp Bonifas, for a briefing session with military leaders and American troops stationed there.

According to US and South Korean officials, North Korea’s missile launched a missile on Sunday which exploded before hitting target. The high-profile failure came as the country tried to show off its military and nuclear capabilities on the day of the birth anniversary of North Korea’s late founder, as a US aircraft carrier reached near Korean Peninsula. Pence described the missile launch as ‘a provocation’ while Deputy national adviser K T McFarland called North Korea as a ‘liability and threat to everybody’.

