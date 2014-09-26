US calls for dialogue to resolve Pakistan political crisis

The US on Firday said that it is opposed to extra- constitutional changes to the democratic system in Pakistan. (Source: File photo/AP)

Even as the anti-government protests in Islamabad appear to be drawing far less people now, the US on Firday said that it is opposed to extra- constitutional changes to the democratic system in Pakistan.

“With regard to the protests that have been ongoing in Pakistan, they certainly appear to be drawing far fewer people at this point. So we’ll have to see what continues to happen with them in the coming days and weeks,” US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Daniel Feldman said in New York.

“We believe all parties should work together to resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue in ways that strengthen Pakistan’s democracy and rule of law. We’ve always strongly opposed any efforts to impose extra constitutional changes to the democratic system,” Feldman said.

“We have been closely monitoring the demonstrations through our embassy and with others but encouraging all sides to refrain from violence, to exercise restraint and to respect the rule of law. So peaceful protests, as we know from the US example, and freedom of expression are very important aspects of democracy,” he said.

“We have seen the numerous reports through our embassy’s engagement that there had been many efforts, obviously, to resolve the current situation. We are in no way involved in this process or in any discussions between parties, so we don’t have any further kind of analysis in terms of what may actually be occurring, but we look forward to discussing the current status with Prime Minister (Nawaz) Sharif and his senior advisers,” he said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App