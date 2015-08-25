UN chief Ban Ki-moon appalled at IS’ barbaric terror attacks in Palmyra

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has said that he was appalled by reports that Islamic State militants had demolished a temple in Syria’s ancient Palmyra.
IS fighters packed explosives in the Baal Shamin temple and blew up the shrine on Sunday, Syria’s antiquities chief said.
Ban also voiced outrage over the murder of Khaled al-Assaad, the retired chief archaeologist at Palmyra whose body was mutilated after he was beheaded on August 18.
“These barbaric acts of terror join a long list of crimes committed over the past four years in Syria against its civilian population and heritage,” Ban said in a statement yesterday.
Palmyra is listed as a world heritage site by the UN cultural body UNESCO, and Ban recalled that destroying world cultural sites was a war crime.
The UN chief called on world governments to “unite and act swiftly to put a stop to this terrorist activity.”
- Aug 25, 2015 at 2:46 pmUN U CREATED ISIS,WHY U CRYING FOUL NOW.....Reply
- Aug 25, 2015 at 3:42 pmThe UN is an organization that gives the proper decorum for member states. It is not a world government. As such the SG is doing his job. They have a protocol on helping member states protect their cultural aspects. They cannot send in Jack Wellington to make it all better he is a fictional character.Reply
- Aug 25, 2015 at 12:43 pmUN is a toothless organization. It can only condemn, warn or get shocked against any wrong doings either by IS or reach countries like USA. Bush attacked Iraq for WMD against UN resolution. Now there are more deaths daily in Iraq than during Sadam's era. We have Drone attacks in Afghanistan killing civilians including children and women. UN does not stop it.UN is not for solving the problems of the world.Reply
- Aug 25, 2015 at 3:50 pmWar War War! I'm 58 now and their has Always been war in Europe, Asia and Africa since I was a Kid. When will it ever end? USA has also been a part of all of it always.When will all this end? It's SICK! Pointing out Women and children dying no longer makes it sound worse or more horrible. It's seems more normal as part of War. Making it normal means we know thats part of it! Which it seems to me is no longer news worthee of mentioning. People died. Men died too fighting for what they beleive in. Religion has proven for 100's of years that it's not worth it. When? Oh When? Or Why? Do they fight! Do they even remember WHY it all started? Do NOT reply back if you are going to use a "God" Quote! IT/HE/SHE is not listening! Oh I forgot to mention if I die in the next few days after posting this I was killed in the act of War against whichever country wants to keep this a secret. They want my email address to post this and track me down.Reply
- Aug 25, 2015 at 1:15 pmI guess you would rather them not say anything. Lets just ignore the psychotic barbarism and maybeit wont come to our front door.Reply
