US Police: Bomb squad checks suspicious vehicle near Capitol, detonates ‘unidentified contents’

Sgt. Kimberly A Schneider says the driver was taken to Capitol Police headquarters.

A US Capitol Police spokeswoman says a bomb squad has safely detonated some unidentified contents from a “suspicious” vehicle left unattended near the Capitol building and that the driver has been arrested.

Sgt. Kimberly A Schneider told The Associated Press by email that officers spotted the parked vehicle Sunday afternoon on a street on the National Mall west of the Capitol between Constitution and Independence Avenues.

She later confirmed by email that experts detonated the contents about 7:45 pm Sunday on that street, which was temporarily closed off.

She said the driver was located and arrested for “operating after revocation.” She didn’t immediately identify the driver or elaborate on the charge or what exactly had been destroyed. She says the driver was taken to Capitol Police headquarters.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App