Islamic State gets $1 million per day in extortion, taxes

The group minimises costs by looting military equipment, appropriating land and infrastructure and paying relatively low salaries.

The Islamic State rakes in over $1 million per day in extortion and taxation and the dreaded terror group has enough assets to cover its expenses despite falling oil prices, according to a media report.

The group minimises costs by looting military equipment, appropriating land and infrastructure and paying relatively low salaries, a report in the New York Times said citing analysts at the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit organisation that researches public policy.

According to the analysis, the terror group collected over $1.2 billion in 2014. The breakdown states that the Islamic State raked in $600 million from extortion and taxation, $500 million from robbing state-owned Iraq banks and only $100 million from oil infrastructure.

Share This Article Related Article Looted cash, gold help Islamic State recruit in Philippines: report

Looted cash, gold help Islamic State recruit in Philippines: report Russia’s World Cup likely target for Islamic State: US analysis firm

Russia’s World Cup likely target for Islamic State: US analysis firm Jordan says arrests 17 in foiled Islamic State attack plot- state media

Jordan says arrests 17 in foiled Islamic State attack plot- state media As territory shrinks, Islamic State looks for new money sources

As territory shrinks, Islamic State looks for new money sources ISIS fighters using impenetrable encrypted messaging to carry out attacks: UN experts

ISIS fighters using impenetrable encrypted messaging to carry out attacks: UN experts Islamic State rakes in huge oil earnings despite US-led campaign

The group also limits its vulnerability by shifting operations, transitioning between expanding its territory and fuelling terrorist activity, the report said.

The Islamic State has revenue and assets that are more than enough to cover its current expenses despite expectations that airstrikes and falling oil prices would hurt the group’s finances, according to the analysts at RAND Corporation.

The Islamic State takes in more than $1 million per day in extortion and taxation. Salaries of Iraqi government employees are taxed up to 50 per cent, adding up to at least $300 million last year, the report said.

Companies may have their contracts and revenue taxed up to 20 per cent, it said.

As other revenue streams have stalled, like banks and oil, the Islamic State has adjusted these rates to make taxation a larger portion of its income, it added.

The Islamic State’s oil infrastructure, especially refineries, has been targeted by the US-led airstrikes.

Oil revenue has fallen to about $2 million per week, but the group is not dependent on oil income. Much of the production is used for its own fuel. Past oil sales show that the Islamic State was already selling oil at deep discounts that fluctuated among local markets — for instance, selling oil for less in Kirkuk than in Mosul, the report said.

The largest expenditure made by the group is salaries, which is estimated to be between $3 million and $10 million every month, it said.

The Islamic State also invests in police-state institutions, such as committees, media, courts, and market regulation but provides relatively few services.

The group avoids investment in infrastructure because it can be an easy target for attacks, and the territory it holds can change quickly, the report said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App