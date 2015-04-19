8 people killed at Brazilian soccer team’s fan club

FILE – In this June 1, 2014 file photo, Corinthians and Botafogo players battle it out during a Brazilian soccer league match at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

Police say eight people have been shot dead at a Brazilian soccer team’s fan club in the city of Sao Paulo.

Police said on Sunday that a group of armed men stormed into the site where Corinthians’ fan group Pavilhao 9 meets. They shot seven people there, then chased and killed an eighth outside.

Detective Jose Mario Lara is ruling out a fight between rival fan groups. He tells CBN radio that police are hearing testimony from witnesses who were at the club’s barbeque party when the shooting erupted Saturday night.

Much of the soccer violence that breaks out in or near Brazilian stadiums is traced to fan clubs. Pavilhao 9 was founded by inmates at Brazil’s infamous Carandiru prison.

