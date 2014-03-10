6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off California coast

Officials say a powerful magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck on Sunday night off the coast of northern California, but there was no danger of a tsunami.

The US Geological Survey says the temblor struck at 5:18 GMT about four miles (6 kilometers) beneath the Pacific seabed and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Eureka.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, which oversees most of the populated areas near the quake, says there have been no calls about damage or injuries.

USGS seismologist Susan Hoover says more than 300 people have reported feeling the temblor on their website.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami danger for the region.

