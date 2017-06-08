Americans should hear both from James Comey, Donald Trump: Republican panel chairman

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:June 8, 2017 8:57 pm
Top News
The head of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday that Americans deserved to hear from both former FBI chief James Comey and President Donald Trump as investigations proceed into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.
“The American people need to hear your side of the story, just as they need to hear the president’s description of events,” the panel’s Republican chairman, Richard Burr, said. “We will establish the facts, separate from rampant speculation and lay them out for the American people to make their own judgment,” he said.
