Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey transits the South China Sea (Reuters Photo) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey transits the South China Sea (Reuters Photo)

An American warship on Sunday sailed by a disputed island in the South China Sea occupied by Beijing, as part of an operation to demonstrate freedom of navigation in the waters, a US official said. The ship passed less than 12 nautical miles (22 kilometres) from tiny Triton Island in the Paracel Islands archipelago, which is also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam, the official told AFP.

