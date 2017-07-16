American journalist missing in Congo after militia attack

Army reinforcements have been deployed since Friday night to search for those missing. (Source: AP Photo) Army reinforcements have been deployed since Friday night to search for those missing. (Source: AP Photo)

An American journalist and three other security guards are still missing the militia attack on a security station, local media reports said. At least 10 people had gone missing after an attack on Friday by the Mai Mai militia outside the town of Mambasa in Congo’s Okapi Wildlife Reserve. No detail about the missing journalist was immediately available. Army reinforcements have been deployed since Friday night to search for those missing. The reports said that six Congolese rangers were found on Saturday in a large forest reserve in Congo’s northeast. Two British journalists and five other park rangers, part of the same team, escaped after the attack, making their way to another Okapi reserve base.

The park rangers are part of the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App