American ISIS convert married British Muslim woman: Report

A white American convert to Islam, who became one of Islamic State’s frontline fighters and is one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, was married to a British Muslim woman, a media report said on Sunday.

John Georgelas, who uses the name Yahya Abu Hassan, quietly married Joya Choudhury, at the town hall in Rochdale, Lancashire, in north-west England after her family disapproved of the marriage and disowned her, the Sunday Times reported. The couple met online while Choudhury, then 19, was at college.

Georgelas persuaded his British wife Choudhry to enter the warzone with their three young sons while she was pregnant with their fourth child. Choudhury, now 33, managed to flee Syria and has since divorced Georgelas, the newspaper said.

Georgelas is now a key propagandist and recruiter for ISIS and his activities are believed to have led to him being placed on a US government “kill list”. The 33-year-old’s conversion and rise within the ISIS ranks was reportedly fuelled in part by his time in Britain before he joined the terror group in Syria in 2013.