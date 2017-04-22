VIDEO: Woman thrown off American Airlines flight in another incident of bullying

The woman with her baby. (Image source: facebook.com/surain.adyanthaya) The woman with her baby. (Image source: facebook.com/surain.adyanthaya)

Just weeks after the United Airlines fiasco, a woman was thrown off an American Airlines flight on Friday after a flight attendant allegedly whacked her with her baby’s stroller, as reported by New York Post. The incident instantly garnered a lot of attention after a fellow passenger uploaded the video on social media with a caption, “OMG. Flight attendant violently took a stroller from a lady with a baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby. Then he tried to fight a passenger who stood up for her.” The woman is crying in the video.

Standing in support of the woman, a passenger on board said, “You do that to me and I’ll knock you flat. You almost hurt a baby.’’ To this, the airline attendant replied, “Stay out of it.”

The woman and her kids were taken off the plane safely, though the flight attendant was allowed to board. As a damage control measure, the official press release issued by the airlines said, “What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. The employee was removed from duty and the woman was given a first class ticket to another flight.”

This incident came close on the heels of the April 9 United Airlines plane controversy in Chicago, when airline employees manhandled a doctor of Asian origin off the plane after he refused to give up his seat. He was left bloodied with several injuries.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 4:49 pm