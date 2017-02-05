America first, but who is second? European nations troll Donald Trump using spoof videos

US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

After Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of South Park, announced last week that they would be refraining from “mocking everybody in government” in future episodes, US President Donald Trump might have hoped the endless memes and gifs trolling him would die down eventually. But in the two weeks that have gone by since the Republican took oath as the 45th President of the United States, Trump made it impossible for public and media alike to not mock his policy decisions. While actor Alec Baldwin continues to do his impressions of Trump on Saturday Night Live, several European countries have joined in on the fun.

Dutch news satirical show, Zondag met Lubach made a mock tourism video, introducing Trump to the “tiny country”, in his own voice. In the video, the narrator asks “Mr. President” if he would make “The Netherlands Second”. The video went viral on YouTube and several countries including Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Portugal made similar videos targeting the US President. In every video, the question remains the same; whether Trump would be interested in making their country “second”, after the United States.

Here is the original video which was produced by Netherlands.

Switzerland responded first with a “Switzerland Second” video made by the satirical TV show Deville Late Night’s. Soon the competition went full circle, and other countries from Europe tried to compete with each other on who can “troll” Trump better.

Here are all the videos:

Switzerland

Lithuania

Denmark

Germany

Belgium

Portugal

In his inaugural address, Trump said that he will continue to work on his policy of “America First”. “From this day forward, it is going to be America first,” he said. He followed up on his election promise to bar entry of refugees by signing an executive order. The billionaire, however, faced large-scale protests across the country against the move.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd