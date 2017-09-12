AMC develops series based on Black Lives Matter book

AMC is developing a drama about the Black Lives Matter movement (File) AMC is developing a drama about the Black Lives Matter movement (File)

In the wake of Charlottesville attack, AMC is developing a drama about the Black Lives Matter movement. According to Deadline, the planned series will be based on Wesley Lowrey’s best-selling non-fiction book “They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice Movement”.

Published in 2016 by Little, Brown & Company, the book examines how decades of racially biased policing in segregated neighborhoods has led to police brutality.

Lowrey was a lead on the publication’s 2016 Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fatal Force” project. It is a database that tracked 990 police shootings in 2015.

The upcoming series hails from Brad Weston’s Makeready and writer LaToya Morgan (“Into the Badlands”, “Turn: Washington’s Spies”), who will executive produce with Weston and Pam Abdy and Scott Nemes.

The potential series will reflect current events and race relations through the stories and voices of fictional characters.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App