Alegria plane crash: Timeline of aircraft accidents in 2018

More than 250 people were killed after an Algerian military plane crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria on Wednesday, the local media reported. The aircraft carrying soldiers had just taken off from Boufarik, about 30 kilometres southwest of the capital Algiers and was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf in southern Algeria. Emergency services were rushed to the accident site and an investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. Follow Alegria plane crash LIVE UPDATES

“There are more than 100 deaths. We can’t say exactly how many at this point,” Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency, told The Associated Press. The Soviet-designed Il-76 military transport plane crashed in an agricultural zone with no residents, he added.

The Algerian plane crash is only one among a list of others to have taken place this year.

Here’s a list of aircraft crashes from across the world in 2018:

IAF Mi-17 chopper crash in Kerdarnmath (April 3, 2018)

One Indian Air Force crew member was injured after a Mi-17 helicopter crashed 20 meters before landing at the Kedarnath helipad. “The helicopter was carrying three IAF crew members and four labourers. Just 20 meters before the helipad at Kedarnath, the Mi-17 helicopter, which was flying low, collided with a cable and crashed,” Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Prahlad Meena said. All seven persons on board are safe. The helicopter was carrying construction material from Guptkashi to Kedarnath for the ongoing construction work at the Kedarpuri township which encompasses the Kedarnath shrine.

Philippine plane crash (March 17,2018)

A small passenger plane carrying five people crashed into a house shortly after takeoff north of Manila and killed all those onboard and two people on the ground. The aircraft smashed into a house and ignited a fire in the building.

US chopper crashes in Iraq (March 16, 2018)

All seven service members on board a US helicopter were killed after it crashed in Western Iraq. The Pentagon, in a statement, said that the crash does not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation. The helicopter is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue and was in transit from one location to another when it went down near the town of Qaim in Anbar Province.

Kathmandu plane crash (March 12, 2018)

A Bangladesh aircraft carrying 67 passengers and four crew members crashed at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport in March earlier this year. At least 49 people were killed after the aircraft caught fire after it careened off the runway during landing and crashed onto a football ground near the airport, TIA spokesperson Prem Nath Thakur said. More than 20 people were rescued from the plane and were sent to Kathmandu Medical College for treatment. In total there were 33 Nepali passengers, with 32 from Bangladesh, one from China and one from the Maldives on the plane. The two pilots and two cabin crew members were from Bangladesh.

The plane that was coming from Dhaka caught fire immediately after it hit the ground off the runway. The cause of the accident is not yet known. (Photo: AP) The plane that was coming from Dhaka caught fire immediately after it hit the ground off the runway. The cause of the accident is not yet known. (Photo: AP)

Turkish private plane crash (March 11, 2018)

A Turkish private jet flying from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul carrying a group of young women crashed in a mountainous region of Iran during a heavy rain, killing all 11 people on board, authorities said. Days earler, the aircraft had carried a bachelorette party bound for Dubai. Iranian state television quoted Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman of the country’s emergency management organization, as saying the plane hit a mountain near Shahr-e Kord and burst into flames. Shahr-e Kord is some 370 kilometres (230 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.

Russian military plane crash in Syria (March 7, 2018)

All thirty-nine servicemen on board were killed after a Russian military cargo plane crashed in Syria. The Russian military confirmed that the crash was a result of a technical error, and was not shot down.

IAF chopper crash in Assam (February 15, 2018)

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed after their microlight chopper crashed in Assam’s Majuli island. The helicopter crashed soon after it took off from Jorhat airbase on a routine sortie around noon. A probe has been ordered in the incident.

Russian passenger plane crash (February 11, 2018)

All 71 passengers onboard the Russian passenger plane crashed near Moscow, shortly after takeoff from one of the city’s airports. The An-148 regional jet disappeared from radar screens a few minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport en route to the city of Orsk, some 1,500 kilometres (1,000 miles) southeast of Moscow. The plane reportedly belonged to Saratov Airlines, a Russian commercial carrier. Plane fragments were found in the Ramenskoye area about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the airport. Footage on state television showed them strewn across a snowy field with no buildings nearby.

A view shows a scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 crashed after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia (Reuters) A view shows a scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 crashed after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia (Reuters)

Grand Canyon helicopter crash (February 12, 2018)

Six British tourists and a pilot were on board the Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters chopper when it crashed under unknown circumstances near Quartermaster Canyon, by the Grand Canyon’s West Rim. Three people died in the accident. A witness said he saw flames and black smoke spewing from the crash site, heard explosions and saw victims who were bleeding and badly burned. “It’s just horrible,” witness Teddy Fujimoto said. “And those victims — she was so badly burned. It’s unimaginable, the pain.”

Turkish military copter crashes in Syria (February 11)

A Turkish military combat helicopter crashed in northwestern Syria’s Afrin during the ongoing operation, and two soldiers were killed, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said. The Turkish helicopter was a T129 ATAK helicopter and an investigation has been launched to know if the crash occurred due to an external intervention or not.

Japanese combat helicopter crash (February 6, 2018)

Japanese troops found a body believed to be of the pilot of a military helicopter that crashed nose down, killing the co-pilot and burning down two houses and ripping the top floor off one of them. One resident of the house was injured slightly. The Boeing AH-64 combat helicopter, belonging to the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Metabaru training camp, crashed in Kanzaki city in Saga prefecture seven minutes into a test flight after routine maintenance, defense officials said. The crash site in a residential area was 6 kilometers (3.6 miles) from the base.

Pawan Hans chopper crashes off Mumbai coast (January 13, 2018)

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying five senior officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and two pilots crashed near Uttan off the coast of Mumbai. The bodies of ONGC deputy general managers Pankaj Garg and V K Bindu Lal Babu were recovered near the debris of the chopper.

(With input from agencies)

