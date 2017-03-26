Stalling Indo-Pak dialogue only helps terrorists: Pakistan Envoy

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. (Reuters photo) Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. (Reuters photo)

Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has reiterated that Islamabad wants good relations with India, but every time the dialogue process is halted, it eventually helps the terrorists to have their way.

“It is imperative that Pakistan and India should engage in a meaningful dialogue and play a positive role for peace and stability of the region,” ARY News quoted Aizaz as saying.

He was addressing his first gathering of U.S. media persons at the Embassy of Pakistan.

The dialogue between the hostile neighbours hit a major roadblock after the attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in January last year in which four terrorists and two security personnel were killed in the gun battle.

The attack had stalled hopes of revived peace talks between the nations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterpart Nawaz Sharif in a surprise visit to Islamabad in December 2015.

