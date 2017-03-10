Aircraft carriers ensure India’s influence in Indian Ocean, says Chinese think tank

Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya; centre, taking party in Indian Navy’s Theatre Level Exercise. (Source: Twitter/@indiannavy) Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya; centre, taking party in Indian Navy’s Theatre Level Exercise. (Source: Twitter/@indiannavy)

China can learn from India’s strategy to maintain its influence in the Indian Ocean with early acquisition of aircraft carriers that display deterrence and protect regional and world peace, a Chinese Navy think tank said on Friday. “Although no large-scale warfare broke out in the Indian Ocean in the past few decades, the Indian Navy is continuously growing in strength, and the existence of aircraft carrier especially deters other countries along the Indian Ocean from violating India’s marginal islands,” an article in China Military Online said.

Watch What Else is Making News



Written by Liu Kui, a scholar from Naval Equipment Research Institute of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, the article, ‘What can China learn from India’s aircraft carrier strategy?’, said “in peacetime, an aircraft carrier is an effective naval vessel that displays deterrence and protects regional and world peace”.

China is a late entrant and its first carrier, a former Soviet Union refit which was launched in 2012, is still undergoing its experimental drills. With plans for big naval projection in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, China is currently building a second aircraft carrier at feverish pace.

While it was expected to be ready and take few more years to become operational, some reports said it has begun building the third. Meanwhile, it has also developed J-15 aircraft to operate from the carrier deck but its development and mass production was expected to take a few more years.

Unlike China, India has been operating an aircraft carrier since 1961. INS Vikrant, which was purchased as an incomplete carrier in 1957, played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of the East Pakistan (Bangladesh) in 1971 before it was decommissioned in 1997.

Its successor INS Virat which was commissioned in 1987 has just been decommissioned this month after an eventful four decades of service. It was succeeded by INS Vikramaditya, a modified version of Russian ship Admiral Gorshikov which became operational in 2013.

The second INS Vikrant being built in Cochin Shipyard was expected to be ready by 2018.