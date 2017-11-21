Air China suspends North Korea flights due to poor business

In this file photo taken Monday, Dec. 19, 2011, North Korean officials wait for passengers to board an Air China flight at Pyongyang airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: AP Photo/ File) In this file photo taken Monday, Dec. 19, 2011, North Korean officials wait for passengers to board an Air China flight at Pyongyang airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: AP Photo/ File)

State-owned airline Air China has suspended flights between Beijing and North Korea due to a lack of demand, deepening the North’s isolation amid mounting UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes.

An employee of the airline’s press office who would give only his surname, Zhang, said Tuesday flights were “temporarily suspended due to unsatisfactory business operations.”

Zhang said the last flight was Monday and he didn’t know when they might resume. Beijing has supported UN sanctions meant to pressure the government of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to drop its pursuit of nuclear and missile technology but has argued against measures that might harm the country’s public.

