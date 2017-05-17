Air Canada plane diverted after passenger tries to open door

The flight had to be diverted to Orlando after the passenger tried to open the door of the plane. The flight had to be diverted to Orlando after the passenger tried to open the door of the plane.

An Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto was diverted to Orlando, Florida, after authorities say a passenger became aggressive, attacked the crew with coffee pots and tried to open the cabin door.

A federal criminal complaint says crew members and other passengers secured Brandon Michael Courneyea using zip ties.Orlando television station WFTV reports the FBI was contacted about 7:30 pm Monday.

Investigators said Courneyea yelled at passengers for “looking at him.” He then grabbed a coffee pot from the galley and swung it at crew members before saying it would “only take one guy to take the plane down.” He lunged for a rear door and began pulling the lever.

Federal agents arrested Courneyea, who faces several charges. It’s not clear whether he has a lawyer.

