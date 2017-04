Air Canada apologizes for bumping 10-year-old from flight

The family drove to New Brunswick to catch a different flight to meet the Costa Rica flight in Montreal, but that flight was cancelled. (Representational) The family drove to New Brunswick to catch a different flight to meet the Costa Rica flight in Montreal, but that flight was cancelled. (Representational)

Air Canada is apologizing to a Canadian family after the airline bumped a 10-year-old boy from a flight. Brett Doyle booked four tickets from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island to Costa Rica for his family last August. A day before the vacation during March break, Doyle says he checked his family in for the flight online, but could not select a seat for his son.

After hours on the phone with Air Canada, Doyle’s wife drove to the airport and was told the flight was oversold and their son had been bumped. The family drove to New Brunswick to catch a different flight to meet the Costa Rica flight in Montreal, but when that flight was cancelled they were forced to drive to Halifax and stay overnight in a hotel.

