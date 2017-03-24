Aid group fears 100s drowned from 3 migrant boats off Libya

In this photo released by Proactiva Open Arms NGO on Friday, March 24, 2017, the body of a migrant is carried inside the Golfo Azzurro, the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue ship by aid workers, in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. (Proactiva Open Arms via AP) In this photo released by Proactiva Open Arms NGO on Friday, March 24, 2017, the body of a migrant is carried inside the Golfo Azzurro, the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue ship by aid workers, in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. (Proactiva Open Arms via AP)

A Spanish aid organization says it fears hundreds of migrants may have died off the coast of Libya after five bodies were found near two capsized boats while the search for a third vessel reported missing has so far proved futile.

Proactiva Open Arms spokeswoman Laura Lanuza said their vessel was heading north Friday to the Italian port of Catania to hand over the bodies of the five young men found a day earlier. She said other NGOs are continuing the search for possible victims off the coast of Libya.

The UN refugee agency said it was “deeply alarmed” by the reports. Both it and Proactiva said they feared the death toll may be much higher as migrant dinghies are normally crammed with some 120 people each.

