Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Pakistan issues diktat banning celebrations

A flower vendor arranges roses for Valentine’s Day (AP Photo) A flower vendor arranges roses for Valentine’s Day (AP Photo)

In a big jolt to lovers in Pakistan, the Islamabad High Court on Monday banned the celebration of Valentine’s Day across the country with immediate effect after accepting a petition which maintained that the festival was “against the Islamic traditions” and, therefore, its promotions on the mainstream and social media should be banned immediately.

Announcing the order, the court also directed the administration to ensure that the celebration of Valentine’s Day doesn’t take place in the country. In addition, it nominated Ministry of Information, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), and Chief Commissioner Islamabad to ensure that ban was carried out in letter and spirit, news agency PTI reports.

The print and electronic media have been strictly warned to “stop all Valentine’s Day promotions immediately”.

Although the festival of love has elicited criticism from zealots of religious parties previously, it is for the first time that a high court imposed a ban on its celebrations. Objecting its celebrations, the country has also witnessed anti-Valentine’s campaigns, such as ‘Haya Day‘ on university campuses.

Last year, President Mamnoon Hussain had called on his countrymen to forego celebrating Valentine’s Day, saying that it has no connection with the country’s culture. He had also said that downsides of western culture had “adversely affected one of our neighbouring countries.”

With inputs from PTI

