Preet Bharara declined to answer phone call from Donald Trump citing protocol

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo

Preet Bharara, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who was fired on Saturday, had received a call from US President Donald Trump through an aide just ahead of his firing, reports CNN news. However, Bharara refused to take the call citing protocol.

Bharara was fired a day after he, along with other appointees of former President Barack Obama, was asked to resign from his position by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. When Bharara refused to step down from his position, he was fired by the Trump administration.

On Saturday, 48-year-old Bharara took to Twitter and shared the news of his firing and also added that “being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor” of his professional life. According to reports, Bharara claimed that the was asked to continue in his position as attorney in Manhattan three months ago by then president-elect Donald Trump to which he readily agreed.

Bharara, who was appointed to the position in 2009 by then president Barack Obama, is known for his stand against public corruption and he prosecuted several state lawmakers, including Democrats and Republicans. He was also featured on TIME magazine cover after he successfully prosecuted dozens of Wall Street brokers for indulging in insider trading.

