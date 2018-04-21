Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
After North Korea vow to stop nuclear tests, Donald Trump says progress being made by all

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: April 21, 2018 12:23:34 pm
After North Korea vow to stop nuclear tests, Donald Trump says progress being made by all US  President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)
US President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he will suspend nuclear and missile tests immediately and abolish a nuclear test site, saying in a tweet: “Progress being made for all!”

Trump earlier tweeted: “North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World – big progress! Look forward to our Summit.”

