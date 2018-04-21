After North Korea vow to stop nuclear tests, Donald Trump says progress being made by all

US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo) US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he will suspend nuclear and missile tests immediately and abolish a nuclear test site, saying in a tweet: “Progress being made for all!”

Trump earlier tweeted: “North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World – big progress! Look forward to our Summit.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App